    With 2016 drawing to a close, the Leader over the next two weeks looks back at the stories that helped shape the community over the past year.

Tuesday Dec 27, 2016

Volunteers needed

It is time for other people to step up to the plate.

Tuesday Dec 27, 2016

Skate with Santa

It turns out Santa really likes Barrhead. For at least the fifth time in the last three weeks Santa Claus was spotted in Barrhead, this…

Tuesday Dec 27, 2016

Dont cross the bridge

Woodlands County councillors are concerned that a request made by the County of Barrhead could result in an injury or even a death.

Tuesday Dec 27, 2016

No more alcohol at public venues

Sometime polls and surveys are wrong.

Tuesday Dec 27, 2016

Fireworks, festivities planned at Agrena

Instead of spending New Years Eve alone, in whole or in part, celebrate it on Dec. 31 with the staff of the Town of Barrhead Parks &…

Tuesday Dec 27, 2016

Dancing into the holidays

Students from Footworks Dance Academy showcased their talents to friends and family during the school's annual pre-Christmas performance at …

Tuesday Dec 27, 2016

Future looks bright for Barrhead, says mayor

The last 12 months filled with triumphs and challenges.

Tuesday Dec 27, 2016

Actions are better than words

Resolutions are only words if actions do not back them up.

Tuesday Dec 27, 2016

Yes Virginia, there are honest people

Dear Editor,

Tuesday Dec 27, 2016

Good group of boys

Dear Editor,

Tuesday Dec 27, 2016

Recounting the year that was

It is my pleasure to give you a year-end review as Reeve. As you know council appointed me at the October re-organizational meeting.

Tuesday Dec 27, 2016

New Year

Tuesday Dec 20, 2016

Christmas

Tuesday Dec 20, 2016

Wrong time for a pay increase

Last week Barrhead town council approved Barrhead Public Librarys budget, as well as the municipalitys interim budget, both of which include a half of a per cent cost of living wage adjustment (COLA) increase.

Tuesday Dec 20, 2016

Merry Christmas

Christmas is a good time to spend with your family and it is also a time for giving, especially to those less fortunate.

Tuesday Dec 20, 2016

Thank you Barrhead

Dear Editor,

Tuesday Dec 20, 2016

Lotholz ready for another World Cup season

Lotholz ready for another World Cup season

At the end of the day, it is whatever is best for Canadas bobsleigh program.

Tuesday Dec 20, 2016

Steelers and Santas Toy Box win big

Neil Diamonds Sweet Caroline could be heard through out the Barrhead Agrena…

Tuesday Dec 13, 2016

Curling club growing

The Barrhead Curling Club is growing and always looking for new members, says…

Tuesday Dec 13, 2016

Pirates take banner at bantam tournament

It was a real nail-biter of a game.

Tuesday Dec 6, 2016

Bringing back the hardware

Bringing back the hardware

It is starting to become a habit. Another year, another Alberta Provincial Championships medal for Barrhead Composite High Schools (BCHS)…

Tuesday Dec 6, 2016

Steelers give Cold Lake chilly reception

The Barrhead Steelers broke their winless streak and in a big way. On Friday,…

Tuesday Nov 29, 2016

Local poised to take world championship

The title of world champion is up for grabs at the National Rodeo Finals (NFR)…

Tuesday Nov 29, 2016

Air cadets compete, narrowly miss target in biathlon

Two cadets from the Barrhead 526 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron (RCACS)…

