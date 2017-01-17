  • Barrhead welcomes the first baby of 2017



    In the unofficial race to see who would be Barrheads New Years baby, Peace River-Westlock MP Arnold Viersen and his wife Melissa were the winners.

Tuesday Jan 17, 2017

Town council reaches compromise with hockey school

Pro North Hockey will have to pay an additional 20 per cent to rent the Barrhead Agrenas ice rink for its summer hockey camp.

Tuesday Jan 17, 2017

Bringing the 80s to life

The young actors of Barrhead Composite High Schools (BCHS) drama production call the songs of their latest production, The Rock of Ages,…

Tuesday Jan 17, 2017

Barrhead dancers return from Alberta Ballet experience

It was an experience of a lifetime and one that four young dancers from…

Tuesday Jan 17, 2017

The past cannot be dismissed

There is an old idiom that says you shouldnt cry over spilt milk, meaning you cant change what already has happened.

Tuesday Jan 17, 2017

Barrhead siblings finish on the podium in two biathlon…

It has been a good start to the biathlon season for the Quintilio siblings.

Tuesday Jan 17, 2017

Steelers mount third period comeback

The Barrhead Steelers didnt get a chance to hear Sweet Caroline echo through the Agrena, the Neil Diamond song the players have chosen to…

Tuesday Jan 17, 2017

Driving patterns need to change and quickly

Safety should be a priority no matter what road a person travels on.

Tuesday Jan 17, 2017

Reader believes First Nations codependency on government must …

Dear Editor,

Tuesday Jan 17, 2017

Trudeau Tour

Tuesday Jan 10, 2017

Rising

Tuesday Jan 10, 2017

Freedom of expression

Dear Editor,

Tuesday Jan 10, 2017

The loving response to transgenderism

Dear Editor,

Tuesday Jan 10, 2017

Sentences should begin when youre found guilty

What constitutes a miscarriage of justice these days?

Tuesday Jan 10, 2017

Time to bleed

There are not a lot of decisions a person can make that have the potential to positively impact another persons life, as the decision to donate blood.

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

Beaver 150

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

The little town with a big heart

Dear Editor,

Tuesday Jan 10, 2017

Novice battle ends in draw

Novice battle ends in draw

It was the battle for Barrhead.

Tuesday Jan 10, 2017

Hockey isnt the only game played on ice at the Agrena

To the untrained observer, the players practicing at the Barrhead Agrena on…

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

Icehawks savage Bandits

The Barrhead Icehawks dominated the game against Drayton Valleys Bobdale…

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

Busby girl finishes in third place in North American Trick…

Sometimes a person knows at an early age what their passion will be.

Tuesday Dec 20, 2016

Lotholz ready for another World Cup season

Lotholz ready for another World Cup season

At the end of the day, it is whatever is best for Canadas bobsleigh program.

Tuesday Dec 20, 2016

Steelers and Santas Toy Box win big

Neil Diamonds Sweet Caroline could be heard through out the Barrhead Agrena…

Tuesday Dec 13, 2016

Curling club growing

The Barrhead Curling Club is growing and always looking for new members, says…

Tuesday Dec 13, 2016

Pirates take banner at bantam tournament

It was a real nail-biter of a game.

Upcoming Events
  

