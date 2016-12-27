Tuesday Dec 27, 2016
Woodlands County councillors are concerned that a request made by the County of Barrhead could result in an injury or even a death.
Sometime polls and surveys are wrong.
The last 12 months filled with triumphs and challenges.
Resolutions are only words if actions do not back them up.
Ice Castle rebuilt bigger and more dramatic
Saturday Dec 31, 2016
Winter in the Edmonton area is cold. But it can also be stunning, especially at the spectacular ice castle just inside the entrance at Hawrelak Park.
Annual Cochrane event to help girls a world away
Marathon Man Martin Parnell couldnt help but be moved by a group of girls and women who risked everything to run with him through the hills of Afghanistan last month.
Opposing politicians divided on how pipelines, carbon tax…
While fourth quarter economic forecasts are indicating Alberta may have hit the lowest point and is on the upswing for 2017, questions remain on how a provincial (or …
Family trumpets organ and tissue donation as the best gift…
Wednesday Dec 28, 2016
There are few gifts better to give or receive than the gifts of life. Thats the message being offered by one Morinville family whose patriarch is celebrating his fifth …
Penhold may start cracking down on speed
Tuesday Dec 27, 2016
PENHOLD - The community may take a second look at posted speed limits along Highway 2A through town after a child going to school was struck by a car while walking …
Dear Editor,
Dear Editor,
It is my pleasure to give you a year-end review as Reeve. As you know council appointed me at the October re-organizational meeting.
Last week Barrhead town council approved Barrhead Public Librarys budget, as well as the municipalitys interim budget, both of which include a half of a per cent cost of living wage adjustment (COLA) increase.
Christmas is a good time to spend with your family and it is also a time for giving, especially to those less fortunate.
Dear Editor,
Neil Diamonds Sweet Caroline could be heard through out the Barrhead Agrena…
The Barrhead Curling Club is growing and always looking for new members, says…
It was a real nail-biter of a game.
The Barrhead Steelers broke their winless streak and in a big way. On Friday,…
The title of world champion is up for grabs at the National Rodeo Finals (NFR)…
Two cadets from the Barrhead 526 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron (RCACS)…
03/26/14
11/13/13
December 27, 2016
No more alcohol at public venues
December 27, 2016
Fireworks, festivities planned at Agrena
December 27, 2016