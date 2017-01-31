  • Rocking good time



    The Barrhead Little Rocks and Junior Curling program hosted its annual bonspiel on Saturday, Jan. 28. The bonspiel featured a dozen teams, which comprised both adult and youth curlers, many of whom had never curled before. Pictured here Art Van...

Top Stories

Tuesday Jan 31, 2017

Local News

County interested in Cinderella crop

County interested in Cinderella crop

With the economy in a downturn and an agricultural state of emergency declared at the onset of the winter, the County of Barrhead is…

Tuesday Jan 31, 2017

Local News

New born infants teach students empathy

New born infants teach students empathy

Greyson Williams might not be able to walk or talk yet, but the infant might be one of the best instructors at Fort Assiniboine School when …

Tuesday Jan 31, 2017

Local News

BCHS teacher charged with sexual exploitation of three…

A Barrhead Composite High School (BCHS) teacher has been charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a young person.

Tuesday Jan 31, 2017

Editorial

Should non-town residents have to pay more to use recreation…

Is it time for the Town of Barrhead to investigate a two-tiered payment schedule when it comes to its recreation facilities? Most notably, should people who dont live within the towns limits and dont support its recreation programs…

Tuesday Jan 31, 2017

Local Sports

BES track team hopes to repeat past success

BES track team hopes to repeat past success

The Edmonton Running Rooms annual Indoor Games may be more than two months away, but that doesnt mean Barrhead Elementary Schools (BES)…

Tuesday Jan 31, 2017

Local Sports

Steelers move on to next round of provincial qualifiers

Steelers move on to next round of provincial qualifiers

The Barrhead Steelers took their first step towards returning to the provincial Midget A championships on Tuesday, Jan 24, at home by…

Tuesday Jan 31, 2017

Local News

Letter about leaky roof sparks rate increase discussion

For the second-straight meeting, Barrhead town council told a recreation based business or organization to expect a possible rate increase.

Tuesday Jan 31, 2017

Column

An interesting prospect for economic diversification

Hemp is related to marijuana, but it is not the same thing.

From Around The Province

  • Crosswalk included in 53K 'branding' project

    Former Gens players re-live glory of championship wins

    Thursday Feb 2, 2017

    Cochrane Eagle

    Picture it: 2008.

  • Crosswalk included in 53K 'branding' project

    Human remains discovered

    Thursday Feb 2, 2017

    Cochrane Eagle

    Two sets of human remains were found west of Cochrane this past week.

  • Crosswalk included in 53K 'branding' project

    Calgary EMS demand slows rural response, paramedics

    Thursday Feb 2, 2017

    Cochrane Eagle

    Some paramedics are concerned that increased pressures on Calgary ambulances could put those in need of emergency services in rural communities at risk.

  • Crosswalk included in 53K 'branding' project

    Super Scotties for Kleibrink

    Wednesday Feb 1, 2017

    St. Albert Gazette

    Shannon Kleibrink was crowned the Queen of Hearts at the 2017 Jiffy Lube Alberta Scotties.

  • Crosswalk included in 53K 'branding' project

    Ban on puppy sales sought

    Monday Jan 30, 2017

    Okotoks Western Wheel

    The Town of Okotoks should ban the sale of dogs and cats in commercial properties in Okotoks, say people at a Jan. 29 demonstration in front of a local pet store.

  • Crosswalk included in 53K 'branding' project

    Kleibrink back on top of Alberta

    Monday Jan 30, 2017

    Okotoks Western Wheel

    Never count out a champion.

  • Crosswalk included in 53K 'branding' project

    Khan quits PC race

    Saturday Jan 28, 2017

    St. Albert Gazette

    Former St. Albert MLA Stephen Khan dropped out of the Progressive Conservative leadership race after he says the campaign had become more about the antics of party …

Viewpoint

Tuesday Jan 31, 2017

Point of View

Alberta Merge

Tuesday Jan 24, 2017

Editorial

Two permits instead of one

The federal government is pursuing an election promise to repeal portions of Bill C-42, the Common Sense Firearms Licensing bill, and say it will be replaced with a different piece of legislation — the United Nations (UN) Arms...…

Tuesday Jan 24, 2017

Column

Facility users should brace themselves for fee increases

The message coming from Barrhead town council is clear — in the future, area residents should be prepared to pay more to use recreation facilities.

Tuesday Jan 24, 2017

Point of View

Alberta waits for Trudeau

Tuesday Jan 17, 2017

Editorial

The past cannot be dismissed

There is an old idiom that says you shouldnt cry over spilt milk, meaning you cant change what already has happened.

Tuesday Jan 17, 2017

Column

Driving patterns need to change and quickly

Safety should be a priority no matter what road a person travels on.

Tuesday Jan 17, 2017

Letters to the Editor

Reader believes First Nations codependency on government must …

Dear Editor,

Tuesday Jan 17, 2017

Point of View

Trudeau Tour

More Viewpoint...

Sports

Tuesday Jan 24, 2017

Local Sports

Steelers emerge victorious following last week's tie

Steelers emerge victorious following last week's tie

The Hawks and Steelers faced off against one another in a regular season inter-lock game on Jan. 20 in Barrhead, to settle last…

Tuesday Jan 24, 2017

Local Sports

Pee Wee Flyers crush opponents at home

For the visiting Maskwacis Hawks at times it must have seemed like the Barrhead …

Tuesday Jan 17, 2017

Local Sports

Barrhead siblings finish on the podium in two biathlon events

It has been a good start to the biathlon season for the Quintilio siblings.

Tuesday Jan 17, 2017

Local Sports

Steelers mount third period comeback

The Barrhead Steelers didnt get a chance to hear Sweet Caroline echo through…

Tuesday Jan 10, 2017

Local Sports

Novice battle ends in draw

Novice battle ends in draw

It was the battle for Barrhead.

Tuesday Jan 10, 2017

Local Sports

Hockey isnt the only game played on ice at the Agrena

To the untrained observer, the players practicing at the Barrhead Agrena on…

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

Local Sports

Icehawks savage Bandits

The Barrhead Icehawks dominated the game against Drayton Valleys Bobdale…

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

Local Sports

Busby girl finishes in third place in North American Trick…

Sometimes a person knows at an early age what their passion will be.

More Sports...

Latest Gallery

Community Events

Upcoming Events
  

    HotAds

    We currently have no listings.
    Hot Properties Get Results!
    ERROR: Object template cce_-1 is missing!

    Also on Barrhead Leader

    Barrhead Features Barrhead Obits

    Latest eEdition

    eEdition
    Click Here for the Latest eEdition.
    Past editions can be accessed by clicking the 'Archive' tab on the left from the current eEdition.