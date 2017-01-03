  • Celebrating Christmas



    Neerlandia Public Christian School students helped the community celebrate Christmas with their annual holiday concert 'Christ is Born' featuring selections from George Frederic Handel on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Pictured: Alexa Coutts playing Mary the...

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

A night of folk

Scott Cook, a balladeer who considers Edmonton home, is coming to Barrhead.

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

A farewell to Mark

Mark Oberg is officially no longer the chief administrative officer of the County of Barrhead.

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

Viersen says pipelines, forestry sector highlights of 2016

Wrapping up his first full year in the House of Commons, Arnold Viersen has had to tackle quite the learning curve since his election to parliament in October 2015.

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

The start of a new era

Two thousand and seventeen is going to be interesting.

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

Busby girl finishes in third place in North American Trick…

Sometimes a person knows at an early age what their passion will be.

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

Icehawks savage Bandits

The Barrhead Icehawks dominated the game against Drayton Valleys Bobdale Bandits on Tuesday, Dec. 27, ending the onslaught with a final…

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

For van Dijken, 2016 was a year of struggle

For Barrhead-Morinville-Westlock MLA Glenn van Dijken, 2016 was a bittersweet year with several ups and downs.

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

Take time to be thankful

New Years is a wonderful time.

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

Beaver 150

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

The little town with a big heart

Dear Editor,

Tuesday Jan 3, 2017

Reader believes public not being told the whole truth

Dear Editor,

Tuesday Dec 27, 2016

Yes Virginia, there are honest people

Dear Editor,

Tuesday Dec 27, 2016

No more alcohol at public venues

Sometime polls and surveys are wrong.

Tuesday Dec 27, 2016

Actions are better than words

Resolutions are only words if actions do not back them up.

Tuesday Dec 27, 2016

Good group of boys

Dear Editor,

Tuesday Dec 27, 2016

Recounting the year that was

It is my pleasure to give you a year-end review as Reeve. As you know council appointed me at the October re-organizational meeting.

Tuesday Dec 20, 2016

Lotholz ready for another World Cup season

At the end of the day, it is whatever is best for Canadas bobsleigh program.

Tuesday Dec 20, 2016

Steelers and Santas Toy Box win big

Neil Diamonds Sweet Caroline could be heard through out the Barrhead Agrena…

Tuesday Dec 13, 2016

Curling club growing

The Barrhead Curling Club is growing and always looking for new members, says…

Tuesday Dec 13, 2016

Pirates take banner at bantam tournament

It was a real nail-biter of a game.

Tuesday Dec 6, 2016

Bringing back the hardware

It is starting to become a habit. Another year, another Alberta Provincial Championships medal for Barrhead Composite High Schools (BCHS)…

Tuesday Dec 6, 2016

Steelers give Cold Lake chilly reception

The Barrhead Steelers broke their winless streak and in a big way. On Friday,…

Tuesday Nov 29, 2016

Local poised to take world championship

The title of world champion is up for grabs at the National Rodeo Finals (NFR)…

Tuesday Nov 29, 2016

Air cadets compete, narrowly miss target in biathlon

Two cadets from the Barrhead 526 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron (RCACS)…

